Lancashire (LON:LRE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $490.00

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 490 ($6.40) and last traded at GBX 490.20 ($6.40), with a volume of 182019 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 505 ($6.60).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 615 ($8.04) price target on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 615 ($8.04) price target on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 787 ($10.28) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 613 ($8.01) to GBX 662 ($8.65) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lancashire has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 708.43 ($9.26).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 550.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 611.30. The company has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31.

In related news, insider Sally Williams bought 9,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 518 ($6.77) per share, with a total value of £50,038.80 ($65,376.01). Also, insider Michael George Dawson acquired 5,000 shares of Lancashire stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 504 ($6.58) per share, for a total transaction of £25,200 ($32,923.96).

About Lancashire (LON:LRE)

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

