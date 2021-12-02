PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has raised its dividend by 9.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE:ISD opened at $15.70 on Thursday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $16.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.28.
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile
Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).
See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)
Receive News & Ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.