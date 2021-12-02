PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has raised its dividend by 9.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get PGIM High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ISD opened at $15.70 on Thursday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $16.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.28.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISD. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 805,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,111,000 after purchasing an additional 26,465 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 9.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $232,000.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.