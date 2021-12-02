CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Director Sells $18,100,000.00 in Stock

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $18,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE CURO opened at $16.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 2.77. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $20.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. CURO Group had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 27.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CURO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 172.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,024,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,408,000 after purchasing an additional 648,545 shares during the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CURO Group during the second quarter worth $4,313,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CURO Group during the first quarter worth $2,523,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 406.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 158,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,790,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,362,000 after purchasing an additional 118,918 shares during the last quarter. 42.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CURO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CURO Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CURO Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

