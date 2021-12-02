CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Director Sells $18,100,000.00 in Stock

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $18,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE CURO opened at $16.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 2.77. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $20.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.
CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. CURO Group had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 27.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CURO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 172.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,024,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,408,000 after purchasing an additional 648,545 shares during the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CURO Group during the second quarter worth $4,313,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CURO Group during the first quarter worth $2,523,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 406.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 158,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,790,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,362,000 after purchasing an additional 118,918 shares during the last quarter. 42.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CURO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CURO Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CURO Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.
About CURO Group
CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.
