Alice L. Walton Sells 621,996 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total transaction of $87,720,095.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

WMT stock opened at $137.14 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.46. The company has a market capitalization of $382.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $152.62.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 360.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth $40,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 64.2% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 513.5% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

