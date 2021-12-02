Short Interest in Scout24 AG (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Rises By 36.9%

Scout24 AG (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,300 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the October 31st total of 61,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

SCOTF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Scout24 in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of SCOTF stock opened at $72.90 on Thursday. Scout24 has a twelve month low of $66.29 and a twelve month high of $72.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.74.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

