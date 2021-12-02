UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Short Interest Update

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 411,700 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the October 31st total of 590,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,117.0 days.

Several research firms have commented on UCBJF. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of UCB in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of UCB to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of UCB to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UCB presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.77.

UCBJF opened at $115.75 on Thursday. UCB has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $120.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

