Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the October 31st total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 374,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

FOCS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

NASDAQ FOCS opened at $61.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 515.04 and a beta of 1.24. Focus Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $38.94 and a 1-year high of $69.13.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.12). Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The firm had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 0.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 47,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 12.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 6.4% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

