Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) Short Interest Update

Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,800 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the October 31st total of 86,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 608.0 days.

CMSQF opened at $14.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.88 and its 200-day moving average is $12.22. Computershare has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $14.49.

About Computershare

Computershare Ltd. engages in the provision of investor services, plan services, communication services, business services, stakeholder relationship management services and technology services. It operates through following business segments: Issuer Services, Mortgage Services & Property Rental Services, Employee Share Plans & Voucher Services, Business Service, Communication Services & Utilities, and Technology Services.

