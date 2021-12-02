Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) to Issue Dividend of $0.04

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the transportation company on Monday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

Marten Transport has increased its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Marten Transport has a dividend payout ratio of 14.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Marten Transport to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

MRTN stock opened at $16.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.27. Marten Transport has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $18.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.92.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $251.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.50 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Marten Transport will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Jerry M. Bauer purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $226,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 932,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 24,732 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Marten Transport by 83.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 117,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 53,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Marten Transport by 17.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Raymond James began coverage on Marten Transport in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.