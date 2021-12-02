ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Short Interest Down 27.3% in November

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,100 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the October 31st total of 286,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 19,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $718,267.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Alexander Mathis purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,056.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,586 shares of company stock worth $1,354,189. Corporate insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,771,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,958,000 after purchasing an additional 11,132 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,126,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,985,000 after purchasing an additional 58,397 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,959,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,123,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in ScanSource by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 865,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,337,000 after buying an additional 27,215 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ScanSource by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after buying an additional 37,092 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $30.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.53. ScanSource has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.27. ScanSource had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 11.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ScanSource will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SCSC shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ScanSource from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

