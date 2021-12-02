ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) Short Interest Update

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,700 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the October 31st total of 95,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 697.0 days.

ElringKlinger stock opened at $13.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.63. ElringKlinger has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $14.30.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a report on Friday, August 6th.

ElringKlinger AG provides lightweight solutions, electromobility, sealing and shielding technology, tool technology and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment develops, manufactures, and sells products and assemblies destined for the automobile industry.

