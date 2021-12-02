Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Short Interest Update

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the October 31st total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Decibel Cannabis from C$0.85 to C$0.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

OTCMKTS:DBCCF opened at $0.13 on Thursday. Decibel Cannabis has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.22.

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc engages in the cultivation, processing, production, and retail sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis flower, cannabis pre-rolls, and cannabis biomass to licensed producers in Canada. The company is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing of various cannabis derivative products.

