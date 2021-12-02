Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.83

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.83 and last traded at $13.26, with a volume of 61958 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.68.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Diversey in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Diversey in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diversey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diversey has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.61.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $664.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.76 million. Diversey had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 10.80%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Diversey during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Diversey during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Diversey by 139.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Diversey by 15.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in Diversey during the third quarter worth about $172,000. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

