SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $25.99

Shares of SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.99 and last traded at $26.28, with a volume of 622940 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.37.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.50 and a 200-day moving average of $31.59.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter. SoftBank Group had a net margin of 59.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SoftBank Group Corp. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoftBank Group Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: SoftBank Vision Fund, SoftBank, Arm, Brightstar, and Others. The SoftBank Vision Fund segment engages in the investment business. The SoftBank segment provides mobile communication, broadband, and telecom services in Japan.

