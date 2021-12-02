Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $33.45

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.45 and last traded at $34.24, with a volume of 1497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.45.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.70 and a 200 day moving average of $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.34.
Tate & Lyle Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TATYY)
Tate & Lyle Plc engages in the provision of ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage and other industries. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products. The Food & Beverage Solutions and Sucralose segment provides solutions for customers that meet consumer demand for healthier and tastier food and drink.
