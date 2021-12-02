Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.42

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.42 and last traded at $17.31, with a volume of 564288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.80.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 12.62 and a quick ratio of 13.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.13.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John T. Treace sold 58,089 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $1,204,765.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 11,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $281,285.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 317,087 shares of company stock worth $6,388,397 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 24.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

