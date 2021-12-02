The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stock Holdings Lifted by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 44.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $147.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.21.

ALL stock opened at $107.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.96. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $102.44 and a 52 week high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

Allstate declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.94%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

