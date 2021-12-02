Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSX. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 63.5% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSX stock opened at $68.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.71, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $61.04 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.58.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -320.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.20.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

