Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 249.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 84,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,034,000 after purchasing an additional 59,979 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $212,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 42.0% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 157,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,135,000 after purchasing an additional 46,593 shares during the period. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $214,000. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.17.

ADI stock opened at $180.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $139.21 and a one year high of $191.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.59 billion, a PE ratio of 49.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.78.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.80%.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,382,960 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

