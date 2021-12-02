RFG Advisory LLC Sells 223 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $16,908,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,174,000 after buying an additional 6,297 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 37,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 78,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,343,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,969,000 after buying an additional 39,319 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $139.06 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.61.

