Clarius Group LLC Buys 236 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Exelon by 37.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 155,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,821,000 after acquiring an additional 42,307 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 129,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 21,201 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Exelon by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 46,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 22,383 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXC stock opened at $52.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.68 and its 200 day moving average is $48.61. The stock has a market cap of $51.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.48. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $38.35 and a 1-year high of $54.86.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

In other Exelon news, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $15,244,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $870,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,260. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXC. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exelon from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.13.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

