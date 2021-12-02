Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 1,019 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,089 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter worth $40,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter worth $55,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 151.4% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter worth $85,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RF opened at $22.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.41. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.56%.

RF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens downgraded Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist increased their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

In other news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

