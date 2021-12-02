The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Shares of DSGX opened at $78.38 on Thursday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1-year low of $55.63 and a 1-year high of $91.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 94.43 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.21.

Several research firms have commented on DSGX. Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.72.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 26.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,889,000 after buying an additional 41,215 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after buying an additional 6,029 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 672.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 10,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

