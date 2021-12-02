C.P. Pokphand Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CPKPY) Short Interest Down 48.0% in November

C.P. Pokphand Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CPKPY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 48.0% from the October 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPKPY opened at $3.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. C.P. Pokphand has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $3.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average is $3.06.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.3249 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 10.55%.

CP Pokphand Co Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture and trade of animal feed products. It operates through the following business segments: China Agri-Food; Vietnam Agri-Food; and Investment and Property Holding. The China Agri-Food segment produces and distributes animal feed and processed food.

