Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,588 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $17,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 740 shares of the software company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 35,118 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,218,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 5,511 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,064 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE opened at $657.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $632.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $608.67. The company has a market cap of $313.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.38, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. UBS Group increased their target price on Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $693.80.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $318,294.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

