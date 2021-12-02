Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Short Interest Update

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a drop of 49.0% from the October 31st total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other Royce Value Trust news, Director Christopher C. Grisanti acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.93 per share, with a total value of $30,288.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,288. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,930,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,561,000 after acquiring an additional 252,504 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,575,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,864,000 after purchasing an additional 85,920 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,170,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,178,000 after purchasing an additional 51,382 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,433,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,828,000 after purchasing an additional 146,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,335,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,072,000 after purchasing an additional 61,503 shares in the last quarter. 27.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RVT opened at $18.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.84. Royce Value Trust has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

