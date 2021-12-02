Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) to Post -$0.54 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) to post ($0.54) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.67). Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes posted earnings per share of ($0.90) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full-year earnings of ($3.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.64) to ($3.42). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOL shares. Bank of America cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.10 to $8.10 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.51.

NYSE GOL opened at $5.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.93. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a twelve month low of $5.17 and a twelve month high of $11.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 19.8% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,365,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,052,000 after buying an additional 391,685 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 48.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 454,252 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 83.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 816,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 371,705 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 10,256.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 717,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 710,891 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 690,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 38,911 shares during the period. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas A?reas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

