Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 652 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,713,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,036,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,744 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,894,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,889,000 after acquiring an additional 630,157 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,233,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,344,149,000 after acquiring an additional 68,402 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,012,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,656,000 after acquiring an additional 68,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,708,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $952,644,000 after acquiring an additional 369,326 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $345.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $308.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $357.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a PE ratio of -83.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 123.96 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $413.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.57. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $198.80 and a one year high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

