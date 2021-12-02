Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires New Shares in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 25,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,499,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,525,000 after acquiring an additional 56,392 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,676,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,049,000 after acquiring an additional 73,430 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,189,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,439,000 after acquiring an additional 46,560 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 13.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 968,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,944,000 after buying an additional 112,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 14.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 494,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,463,000 after buying an additional 61,269 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CHCT opened at $42.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 50.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.52. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $42.55 and a twelve month high of $52.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.39.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 24.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 207.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

