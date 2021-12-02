Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 7,036 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,036 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $9,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Nucor by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Nucor by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 184,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,669,000 after purchasing an additional 13,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.42.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $104.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.55. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $47.94 and a one year high of $128.81. The firm has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.45.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The business’s revenue was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 22.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 9.69%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.