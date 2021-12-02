Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 27,384 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 63.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,384 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $10,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Amundi bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the second quarter valued at $97,747,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 85.6% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,237,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,683,000 after acquiring an additional 570,732 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 35.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,618,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,163,000 after buying an additional 421,896 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 430.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 482,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,877,000 after buying an additional 391,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,461,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,125,885,000 after buying an additional 275,766 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.89.

NYSE RS opened at $149.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.01. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $114.26 and a 1 year high of $181.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.27 and its 200 day moving average is $154.25.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $707,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total transaction of $923,278.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

