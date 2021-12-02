Fifth Third Bancorp Has $2.93 Million Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,428 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 3,769 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 565 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,905 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $219.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.81. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.84 and a 52-week high of $239.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.70. The stock has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.11%.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.27.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

