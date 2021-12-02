Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 52.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,159 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,086,000 after acquiring an additional 947,453 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Discovery by 15.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,875,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,323 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Discovery by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,768,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,350,000 after purchasing an additional 282,200 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Discovery by 29.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,856,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,531 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Discovery by 9.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,310,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,351,000 after acquiring an additional 283,443 shares during the period. 33.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISCA stock opened at $22.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $78.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.02.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.16). Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.91.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

