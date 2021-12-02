Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 30th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.92. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $14.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -69.62 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $12.29 and a 1-year high of $17.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLE. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 19,024 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $833,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 245,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 115,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 5,642 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $94,503.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -19.05%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

