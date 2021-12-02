1World Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. 1World has a total market capitalization of $4.10 million and approximately $10,764.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1World coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, 1World has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00043769 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.81 or 0.00237029 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007681 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00086549 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

1World Coin Profile

1WO is a coin. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

Buying and Selling 1World

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1World using one of the exchanges listed above.

