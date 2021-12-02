Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.84) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX) – Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.84) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.81). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of TSE FRX opened at C$5.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$130.30 million and a P/E ratio of -6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 12.08, a current ratio of 12.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.80. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of C$4.95 and a twelve month high of C$13.25.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product PEDMARK, a formulation of Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

