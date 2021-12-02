FY2021 EPS Estimates for Portillos Inc Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Portillos in a report issued on Monday, November 29th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.13). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Portillos’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Get Portillos alerts:

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Portillos has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

PTLO opened at $37.23 on Thursday. Portillos has a 52 week low of $25.72 and a 52 week high of $57.73.

About Portillos

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Portillos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.