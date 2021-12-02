Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 33.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,891 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $7,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 185.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $66.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.22 and its 200 day moving average is $74.98. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.05 and a 1 year high of $86.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.88.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $125,173.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

