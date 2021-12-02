Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 6,166 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $7,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,295,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,896,000 after purchasing an additional 118,609 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hershey by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,908,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,320,000 after acquiring an additional 172,102 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,860,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,138,000 after acquiring an additional 25,103 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hershey by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,404,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,808,000 after acquiring an additional 32,856 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Hershey by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,019,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,672,000 after acquiring an additional 106,242 shares during the period. 52.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

In other news, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total value of $308,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 4,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total transaction of $785,871.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,971 shares of company stock worth $5,847,505 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

HSY opened at $175.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.40. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $143.58 and a 12 month high of $183.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.