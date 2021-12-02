1,201 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Bought by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 90.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 20,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 200,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,773,000 after buying an additional 6,017 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Chubb by 10.2% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Chubb by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 161,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,033,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total transaction of $959,991.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,088 shares in the company, valued at $14,387,688.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,587 shares of company stock valued at $10,051,518 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CB stock opened at $175.14 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $144.00 and a 1 year high of $197.92. The company has a market cap of $75.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.57 and a 200 day moving average of $176.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 16.28%.

CB has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.44.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

