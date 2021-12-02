Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,944 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STX. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on STX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group upgraded Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $83.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.78.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $103.84 on Thursday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $58.04 and a 1-year high of $116.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.27.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 39.07%.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 2,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $226,640.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $31,878,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,168,917 shares of company stock valued at $122,601,167 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

