Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 4,450.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 271.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

In related news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 9,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total transaction of $2,207,275.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total transaction of $16,176,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,725 shares of company stock worth $34,027,201 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $236.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $206.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.47. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.88 and a 52 week high of $282.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.97, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The company had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $231.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.18.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

See Also: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.