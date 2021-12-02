Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Paychex by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 2,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 23,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.83.

Paychex stock opened at $117.80 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.30 and a 12-month high of $126.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.34%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

