Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,197 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Trust Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 8,182 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 118,577 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $24,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Bank raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 3,563 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.84.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $223.00 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $152.93 and a 12 month high of $234.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.00. The company has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $211,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

