Clarius Group LLC Buys 233 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.2% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 8.2% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 75.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.1% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 58,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $178.29 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.91 and its 200-day moving average is $177.31. The stock has a market cap of $249.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.50. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $135.77 and a twelve month high of $188.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.863 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Toyota Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

