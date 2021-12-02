Clarius Group LLC Purchases 85 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of A. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.07.

In other news, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Shares of A opened at $148.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.47 and a one year high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.98.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.80%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.