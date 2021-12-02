7,093 Shares in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Bought by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CQQQ. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,110,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 633,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,309,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 151,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,784,000 after purchasing an additional 85,830 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,572,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,991,000 after acquiring an additional 54,614 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CQQQ opened at $64.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.88. Invesco China Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.85 and a fifty-two week high of $108.61.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

