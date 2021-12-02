Atticus Wealth Management LLC Takes $38,000 Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 87.6% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 16,197 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 280.5% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 41,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 30,257 shares in the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 88,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $43.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 104.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.86. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $49.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $425.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.20 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

AQUA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

