Atticus Wealth Management LLC Takes $27,000 Position in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOGL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 308.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,155,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912,874 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 56.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,373,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,572 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 232.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,560 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 463.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 759,004 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 624,282 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the second quarter worth about $5,344,000. Institutional investors own 36.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOGL. TheStreet raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

GOGL opened at $8.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $12.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.05. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.60.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.40. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 20.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 38.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is presently 110.50%.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

