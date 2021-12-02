Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1,278.00

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,278 ($16.70) and last traded at GBX 1,293 ($16.89), with a volume of 308399 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,297 ($16.95).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CBG shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,826 ($23.86) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,640 ($21.43) to GBX 1,540 ($20.12) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,480 ($19.34) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,565.71 ($20.46).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 9.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,467.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,531.38.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a dividend of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share. This is a boost from Close Brothers Group’s previous dividend of $18.00. This represents a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.43%.

In related news, insider Mike Morgan bought 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,493 ($19.51) per share, for a total transaction of £20,304.80 ($26,528.35). Insiders have acquired 1,390 shares of company stock worth $2,075,964 over the last 90 days.

About Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG)

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

